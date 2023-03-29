Head of Ecology Committee of Kazakh Majilis appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Yedil Zhanbyrshin is appointed as the chairman of the Ecology and Nature Management Committee of the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports. The majority of the deputies supported his candidacy via open ballot.

Born in 1966 in Mangistau region is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute, a corresponding member of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan, a counselor of the National Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan.

In January 2021 elected the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, a member of the AMANAT Party faction.



