Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of Ecology Committee of Kazakh Majilis appointed

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2023, 14:26
Head of Ecology Committee of Kazakh Majilis appointed Photo:parlam.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Yedil Zhanbyrshin is appointed as the chairman of the Ecology and Nature Management Committee of the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports. The majority of the deputies supported his candidacy via open ballot.

Born in 1966 in Mangistau region is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute, a corresponding member of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan, a counselor of the National Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan.

In January 2021 elected the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, a member of the AMANAT Party faction.


Parliament   Appointments, dismissals   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants