Head of Department of Presidential Affairs designated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aibek Dadebayev was appointed the Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State inked the corresponding decree.

He also decreed to relieve Yerlan Battakov from the post of the Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.