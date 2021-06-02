Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Head of Construction Department of Pavlodar region appointed

    2 June 2021, 18:14

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Khassar Khabylbekov was appointed as the head of the Construction Department of Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1986 in Pavlodar city, Mr. Khabylbekov is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations and the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

    In 2008 he started his professional career at DorRemStroi PV Ltd and one year later he was promoted to the post of the Production Director of the company.

    In 2012 Mr. Khabylbekov started working at the state architecture and construction control department of Pavlodar region and then worked for the passenger transport and highway department of the region.

    Afterwards he held numerous posts at various departments of Pavlodar region.

    In 2018 he was named deputy akim (mayor) of Ekibastuz and then was designated as deputy akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Pavlodar region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued