Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Head of Construction Department of Pavlodar region appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 June 2021, 18:14
Head of Construction Department of Pavlodar region appointed

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Khassar Khabylbekov was appointed as the head of the Construction Department of Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1986 in Pavlodar city, Mr. Khabylbekov is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations and the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

In 2008 he started his professional career at DorRemStroi PV Ltd and one year later he was promoted to the post of the Production Director of the company.

In 2012 Mr. Khabylbekov started working at the state architecture and construction control department of Pavlodar region and then worked for the passenger transport and highway department of the region.

Afterwards he held numerous posts at various departments of Pavlodar region.

In 2018 he was named deputy akim (mayor) of Ekibastuz and then was designated as deputy akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city.


Pavlodar region   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events