Head of Construction Department of Pavlodar region appointed

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Khassar Khabylbekov was appointed as the head of the Construction Department of Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1986 in Pavlodar city, Mr. Khabylbekov is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations and the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

In 2008 he started his professional career at DorRemStroi PV Ltd and one year later he was promoted to the post of the Production Director of the company.

In 2012 Mr. Khabylbekov started working at the state architecture and construction control department of Pavlodar region and then worked for the passenger transport and highway department of the region.

Afterwards he held numerous posts at various departments of Pavlodar region.

In 2018 he was named deputy akim (mayor) of Ekibastuz and then was designated as deputy akim (mayor) of Pavlodar city.