Head of children’s rights protection committee named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nasymzhan Ospanova is appointed as the head of the children’s rights protection committee of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1969 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata affiliate of the Dzhambul technical institute of light and food industry, Almaty Management University.

From April 2017 up to the present, she headed the vocational education and training department of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.





Photo:primeminister.kz



