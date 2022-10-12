Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments
Head of children’s rights protection committee named
12 October 2022, 11:22

Head of children’s rights protection committee named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nasymzhan Ospanova is appointed as the head of the children’s rights protection committee of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1969 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata affiliate of the Dzhambul technical institute of light and food industry, Almaty Management University.

From April 2017 up to the present, she headed the vocational education and training department of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.


Photo:primeminister.kz


Read also
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025
PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
Kazakhstan, EU sign strategic partnership document
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
AIFC holds National Workshop on Data Policy 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive