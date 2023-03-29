Head of Amanat Party’s Faction in Majilis named

ASTANA. KAZINFROM – Yelnur Beisenbayev has been named the head of the Amanat Party’s Faction in the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Party.

The candidacy of Yelnur Beisenbayev for the post put forward by Yerlan Koshanov, the Majilis Chairman, was unanimously supported by the deputies during a meeting.

Throughout different years, Beisenbayev held the posts of the youth policy department head in Almaty, advisor to the Astana mayor, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party’s youth wing Jas Otan. He was also the deputy of the Majilis of parliament, 7th convocation.

Since January 4 this year, he has been serving as the Executive Secretary of the Amanat Party.

Notably, the Amanat Party secured 53.9% of the votes or 40 Majilis seats following the early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. Women, young people under 35, and persons with special needs made up 32% of the new composition of the Amanat Party’s Faction in the Majilis.

22 members of Amanat won the Majilis elections in single-mandate districts.