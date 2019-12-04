Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Head of AIFC Kelimbetov advised where to invest money

    4 December 2019, 14:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov has shared information on cash investment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kelimbetov suggested investing in equities at AIFC stock exchange and preparing for the IPO of the KazMunayGas.

    He earlier informed that the Ministry will also consider the opportunity of issuing five year multiple-entry visa for the investors. The visa will be issued only after the verification conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Astana International Financial Centre
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico