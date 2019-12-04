Head of AIFC Kelimbetov advised where to invest money

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov has shared information on cash investment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kelimbetov suggested investing in equities at AIFC stock exchange and preparing for the IPO of the KazMunayGas.

He earlier informed that the Ministry will also consider the opportunity of issuing five year multiple-entry visa for the investors. The visa will be issued only after the verification conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee.