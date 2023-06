KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – HC Saryarka have announced they have a new head coach, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the hockey club.

In a statement, the club revealed that Ruslan Suleimanov is no longer the head coach and that his contract has been terminated. The club thanked him for cooperation and wished success in the future.

Yevgeniy Korolyov has been named the interim head coach of HC Saryarka.