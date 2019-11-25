Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
HC Barys upset by KHL outsider

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2019, 08:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It looks like Barys cannot break the losing streak as they lost another home match to the visiting team this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This time it was the outsider of the Kontinental Hockey League HC Amur based in Khabarovsk.

Shestakov of Barys put the Kazakh side on the scoreboard in the first period. Then, Pavel Akolzin gave Barys a 2:0 lead in the second period.

Amur managed to tie the score in the second and third periods sending the match into overtime where the visitors were stronger 3:2.

On November 26, Barys will face HC Metallurg in Magnitogorsk.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
