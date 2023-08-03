Go to the main site
    HC Barys signs American forward Riley Barber

    3 August 2023, 16:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana-based hockey club Barys has signed forward Riley Barber for the 2023-24 season, Kazinform has learnt from the team’s website.

    Barber selected by the Washington Capitals has a long career in North America.

    In 2022 the American hockey player made a debut at the Hockey World Championships in the elite division. Barber has played 16 matches in the NHL and over 430 games in the AHL.

    The American forward played for the Dallas Stars farm team Texas Stars in the past season. The hockey player earned (32+32) points in 69 matches of the regular AHL Championships, scoring five more points in eight play-off games.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Hockey
