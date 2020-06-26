Go to the main site
    HC Barys name farm team's new head coach

    26 June 2020, 13:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexander Vysotsky has been named the head coach of HC Nomad, which is a farm team of HC Barys, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of Barys.

    Alexander Vysotsky has been working at HC Barys for the past nine years now and has his coaching experience in the Kontinental Hockey League, the Supreme Hockey League, the Kazakhstan Hockey Championship, the Junior Hockey League as well as some international coaching experience.

    He has spent six seasons coaching Snezhnye Barsy and has been training Kazakhstan's youth hockey team for the last four years. Vysotsky was the head coach of HC Astana at the end of last season.

    His coaching staff will be revealed at a later date.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

