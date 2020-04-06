Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
HC Barys, head coach Andrei Skabelka part ways

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2020, 18:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys and head coach Andrei Skabelka have parted their ways. The sides couldn’t agree on the new terms of Skabelka’s contract, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Skabelka’s previous contract expires on April 30, 2020. HC Barys is expected to begin looking for a new head coach in the nearest future.

Skabelka and his team had impressive results during their two seasons at Barys. The Nur-Sultan based club propelled into the Gagarin Cup play-offs two years in a row under his leadership.


