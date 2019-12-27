Go to the main site
    HC Barys – HC Dynamo match to start with a minute of silence

    27 December 2019, 16:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today’s game within the KHL regular season will start with a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Bek air plane crash, Kazinform reported with the reference to the KHL.

    HC Barys is playing against HC Dynamo (Moscow). The game is taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

