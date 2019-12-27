Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
HC Barys – HC Dynamo match to start with a minute of silence

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 December 2019, 16:59
HC Barys – HC Dynamo match to start with a minute of silence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today’s game within the KHL regular season will start with a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Bek air plane crash, Kazinform reported with the reference to the KHL.

HC Barys is playing against HC Dynamo (Moscow). The game is taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

As Kazinform previously reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

