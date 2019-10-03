Hazza Al Mansoori returns to Earth after successful mission aboard ISS

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, along with astronauts Nick Hague and Aleksey Ovchinin, returned to Earth safely, after completing his eight-day scientific mission aboard the International Space Station, ISS. The hatch closing of the Soyuz MS-12 took place at 08:20 UAE time, WAM reports.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS, on 3rd October 2019, at 11:37 UAE time, and landed in the southeast of Zhezkazgan in Karaganda Region, Kazakhstan at 14:59.

Al Mansoori was received by Salem Al Marri, head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, as well as Saeed Karmostaji, the Astronauts office manager at MBRSC, and a specialised international medical team. The astronauts were then taken to a health camp.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of MBRSC and team members from MBRSC, followed the landing procedure of Hazza and his crew mates from the Roscosmos Mission Control Centre, MCC, in Moscow.

Cosmonaut Ovchinin and astronaut Al Mansoori were then transferred to Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre, GCTC, in Star City, Moscow, where Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, the flight surgeon for the mission, did a medical check on Hazza.