Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Hazret Sultan Airport opens in Turkistan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2020, 16:29
Hazret Sultan Airport opens in Turkistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new international airport unveiled in Turkistan, the official website of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry reads.

The Hazret Sultan Airport works in the Open Skies regime which will help expand geography of air travels. An inaugural flight by FlyArystan will land there on December 1.

«Turkestan is a spiritual centre of the Turkic world, cultural architectural phenomenon, collaboration of historical heritage and contemporary architectural solutions. The ancient city always stirs tourists’ interest. The unique tourists sites such as Yassawi, Yessim Khan, Rabiga Sultan Begim Mausoleums, Otyrar and Sauran ancient cities are located there,» the Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova said.

photo

It is noteworthy, the Visit Centre Turkistan opened in the city to provide tourism services. Besides, a new Rixos Turkistan Hotel is ready to welcome guests. Construction of the Hampton by Hilton will complete soon.

photo


Turkestan region   Turkistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year