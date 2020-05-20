Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Hassan Rouhani invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Tehran

    20 May 2020, 17:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZNFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The two sides discussed the state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Iranian relations, including issues of increasing trade and economic cooperation.

    President Hassan Rouhani expressed Iran's interest in increasing trade with Kazakhstan and stressed the urgency of more effective use of the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, as well as multimodal corridors across the Caspian Sea.

    In this regard, the Iranian side noted the importance of working together to improve the competitiveness of these transport routes in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation.

    In turn, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to work out practical measures at the government level to boost bilateral economic ties.

    Special attention was paid to the measures taken by two states to tackle COVID-19.

    The Iranian President commended the actions and decisions of Kazakhstan leadership to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as the wide coverage of the population for COVID-19 testing.

    At the end of the conversation, Hassan Rouhani invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Tehran.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Iran President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul