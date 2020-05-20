Hassan Rouhani invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Tehran

NUR-SULTAN. KAZNFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The two sides discussed the state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Iranian relations, including issues of increasing trade and economic cooperation.

President Hassan Rouhani expressed Iran's interest in increasing trade with Kazakhstan and stressed the urgency of more effective use of the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, as well as multimodal corridors across the Caspian Sea.

In this regard, the Iranian side noted the importance of working together to improve the competitiveness of these transport routes in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation.

In turn, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to work out practical measures at the government level to boost bilateral economic ties.

Special attention was paid to the measures taken by two states to tackle COVID-19.

The Iranian President commended the actions and decisions of Kazakhstan leadership to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as the wide coverage of the population for COVID-19 testing.

At the end of the conversation, Hassan Rouhani invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Tehran.



