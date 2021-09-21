Go to the main site
    Harvesting campaign 95% complete in Kazakhstan

    21 September 2021, 10:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of today around 95% of the harvesting works have been completed in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pointing out that the harvesting situation remains difficult around the globe which the Kazakh PM attributed to the bad weather conditions, Mr. Mamin said that gross crop and oilseed production is planned to reach 18mln tons, including 16mln tons of cereal and legumes, in Kazakhstan.

    The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers went on to say that as of today around 95% of the harvesting works have been completed.

    «Despite the reduction in the cereal output due to draughts this year the country’s domestic needs have been met fully. There is a possibility of exporting 6-6.5mln tons of cereal,» said Mamin.

    The Kazakh PM noted that the quality indicators of the new harvest have been significantly improved, with the amount of wheat containing over 28% of gluten, which according to him is of high demand in the world, has reached 74% of the total harvest.

    Notably, the session of the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin is taking place.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Harvest Kazakhstan
