Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Harvested area of grains stands at over 83% in Kazakhstan

    14 September 2020, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 14 August 2020, more than 83% of the grain area has been harvested in Kazakhstan, 2 times more compared to the previous year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Ministry, the area of 13 million 206 thousand ha or 83.6% of the total cultivated area of the country has been harvested. It is also said that 15 million 914 thousand tons of grains have been collected so far. According to the press service, the current average harvest is more than that of the previous year by 1 centner per hectare (12.1 centner per hectare).

    Notably, as of August 2019 the harvested area stood at 6 million hectares or 39.8%, while 6.8 tons of grains were produced.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events