Harvested area of grains stands at over 83% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 14 August 2020, more than 83% of the grain area has been harvested in Kazakhstan, 2 times more compared to the previous year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry, the area of 13 million 206 thousand ha or 83.6% of the total cultivated area of the country has been harvested. It is also said that 15 million 914 thousand tons of grains have been collected so far. According to the press service, the current average harvest is more than that of the previous year by 1 centner per hectare (12.1 centner per hectare).

Notably, as of August 2019 the harvested area stood at 6 million hectares or 39.8%, while 6.8 tons of grains were produced.