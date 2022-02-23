Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hardworking, highly skilled personnel to play key role in building New Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 February 2022, 11:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis deputy Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova believes it is crucial to plant love for learning among Kazakhstani youth, Kazinform reports.

After President Tokayev’s recent interview with Qazaqstan TV channel, MP Nurmanbetova noted that the Head of State constantly underlines the role of human capital as a driver behind post-crisis economic development, because people are the most valuable resource of every country.

According to Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova, in his interview the President once again stressed that the country needs people with decent education and extensive experience.

She believes that the state should pay attention to training of highly skilled specialists and attract experienced competitively viable personnel.

But most importantly, MP Nurmanbetova says, we need to create conditions and the environment for the development of talents, plant love for learning among youth and develop their diligence.

In her words, hardworking, talented and highly skilled personnel will play a key role in building the New Kazakhstan.

