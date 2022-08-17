Go to the main site
    Hangzhou to host 2022 Asian Para Games next October

    17 August 2022 19:36

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games scheduled initially for this autumn will take place next October 22-28 in Hangzhou, China, the statement of the Asian Paralympic Committee released on Wednesday reads.

    It also reads that duration of the Games remains unchanged and will be held as a rule two weeks after the completion of the Asian Games.

    The XIX Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou between September 23 and October 8, 2023.

    Notably, China will for the second time host the Asian Paralympic Games.

    As earlier reported, it was decided in May to postpone the XIX Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.


    Photo: english.news.cn

