Hand-to-Hand Fighting Int’l Tournament kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 5th Hand-to-Hand Fighting International Tournament for the First President- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Cup has kicked off in the Kazakh capital on the eve of the First President Day, Kazinform reports.

409 athletes representing 65 teams from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan gathered in Nur-Sultan to compete at the tournament.

The tournament is organized by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Sport and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and All-Kazakhstan Hand-to-Hand Fighting Association. The prize fund of the tournament totals KZT 8 million.