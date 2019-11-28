Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Hand-to-Hand Fighting Int’l Tournament kicks off in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 November 2019, 11:23
Hand-to-Hand Fighting Int’l Tournament kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 5th Hand-to-Hand Fighting International Tournament for the First President- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Cup has kicked off in the Kazakh capital on the eve of the First President Day, Kazinform reports.

409 athletes representing 65 teams from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan gathered in Nur-Sultan to compete at the tournament.

The tournament is organized by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Sport and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and All-Kazakhstan Hand-to-Hand Fighting Association. The prize fund of the tournament totals KZT 8 million.

photo

photo

Sport   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region