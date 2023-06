Halyk Bank reopens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The first three affiliates of the Halyk Bank resumed their operations in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

All affiliates worked today until 04:30 p.m.

ATM cash collection started in Almaty and Taldykorgan to provide people with cash money.

Over 24 affiliates of the bank will open tomorrow in Almaty from 09:00 a.m. until 05:00 p.m.