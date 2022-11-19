Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market

    19 November 2022, 12:48

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Halyk Bank has entered into an agreement on sale of 100 per cent of stake in its subsidiary in Tajikistan, Kazinform learned from the press service of CJSC Halyk Bank Tajikistan.

    JSC Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces an agreement with the CJSC International Bank of Tajikistan to sell 100 per cent of stake of CJSC Halyk Bank Tajikistan . CJSC International Bank of Tajikistan has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in December 2022,» a press release reads.

    During the transaction and upon completion of all procedures, the bank will continue to operate and serve customers as usual, providing all types of banking services in accordance with the terms of previously concluded agreements.

    Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan is a leading financial group in Kazakhstan, operating in various sectors, including retail, SMB and corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. The Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and on the Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

    The bank has 577 branches and departments countrywide. The bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.


    Photo: mosopora.ru

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Banks Tajikistan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
    Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
    Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world
    No violations recorded at the moment – CIS IPA observers
    Popular
    1 Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    2 Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    3 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
    4 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election