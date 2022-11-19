Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market

19 November 2022
19 November 2022, 12:48

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Halyk Bank has entered into an agreement on sale of 100 per cent of stake in its subsidiary in Tajikistan, Kazinform learned from the press service of CJSC Halyk Bank Tajikistan.

JSC Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces an agreement with the CJSC International Bank of Tajikistan to sell 100 per cent of stake of CJSC Halyk Bank Tajikistan . CJSC International Bank of Tajikistan has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in December 2022,» a press release reads.

During the transaction and upon completion of all procedures, the bank will continue to operate and serve customers as usual, providing all types of banking services in accordance with the terms of previously concluded agreements.

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan is a leading financial group in Kazakhstan, operating in various sectors, including retail, SMB and corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. The Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and on the Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

The bank has 577 branches and departments countrywide. The bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.


