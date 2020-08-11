Hall of Abai presented at Al-Farabi KazNU

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In the year of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh thinker, poet and enlightener as well as to mark the Day of Abai a presentation of the thematic hall was held at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University on August 10, Kazinform reports citing the University’s press service.

In his article «Abai – Ruhani Reformer» the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that «We must present to the world Abai as a genius who lived in the XII century, but spoke in the categories of the XII century. At the same time, we are obliged to promote him as a spiritual reformer, who has had a great impact on the revival of the national consciousness of the Kazakh people. Every citizen of our country should be proud of Abai!».

As part of the celebration of the Great Poet’s Anniversary, a new thematic hall has been opened in the Scientific Library of KazNU, including special exhibitions dedicated to Abai Kunanbayev, as well as an art gallery revealing the poet’s life and creativity. In the central picture, he is depicted in the background of the steppe and mountains wearing white attire, which speaks of the purity of his soul and thoughts, showing the greatness of Abai, and his inextricable connection to the native land.

«The hall has 80 seats and modern audio-video equipment, and can hold lectures for students, meetings, conferences and other scientific events. There is also a permanent exhibition of Abai’s works, including rare editions. In addition, a complete collection of audio-video materials about him and his works was collected here», - noted during the presentation the Director of the Library Kalima Toleubaeva.

The event also featured the complete collection of works of the great poet, published jointly by the Abai International Club and KazNU. The famous Kazakh writer, playwright and publisher Rollan Seisenbaev told about the work on its publication. He noted that the ten-volume collection included essays translated into Russian, English, French and German. A separate volume of the collection – «The Word about Abai» is entirely devoted to the reflections about Abai of literary writers, poets, writers, and scientists with world name.

This year, the world celebrates two remarkable dates – 1,150 years of the great thinker Al-Farabi and 175 years of the unsurpassed poet Abai. The generous Kazakh land gave humankind great sons, known for their spiritual and creative heritage far beyond its borders. Only recently, the Centre of Al-Farabi was opened at KazNU, and today – the Abai Hall has been opened. Thanks to this, they have become even closer to us as well as to the younger generation, that inspires confidence in our spiritual revival», said Rollan Seisenbaev.

As the Head of State has emphasized, it is important to hold events dedicated to Abai in order to develop our consciousness, horizons and spirituality. His heritage vividly reflects the character and national identity, traditions and spirit of the Kazakh people. His ideas about the aspiration to perfection, the purity of human thoughts and soul should become an important guide for every Kazakhstani citizen.



