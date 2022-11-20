Half of Kazakhstan takes votes in presidential elections

20 November 2022, 14:49

Half of Kazakhstan takes votes in presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Sabila Mustafina announced the voters’ turnout for the presidential elections of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«According to the commissions of regional centres and cities of republican significance 51.16% of total citizens included into the lists have cast their ballots as of 02:05 p.m. November 20,» Sabila Mustafina told a briefing.

69.32% voted in Abai region, 51.04% in Akmola region, 53.21% in Aktobe region, 40.85% in Almaty region, 52.56% in Atyrau region, 43.85% in West Kazakhstan, 52.74% in Zhambyl region, 52.17% cast their ballots in Zhetysu region, 53.75% in Karaganda region, 53.15% in Kostanay region, 59.18% took the votes in Kyzylorda region, 53.40% in Mangistau region, 52.55% in Pavlodar region, 53.10% in North Kazakhstan, 76.61% in Turkistan region, 68.32% in Ulytau region, 52.99% in East Kazakhstan.

39.79% went to the polls in Astana, 24.17% in Almaty and 51.69% in Shymkent.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan started at 07:00 a.m. 10,033 polling stations in Kazakhstan and 17 abroad at the foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 16 foreign countries conduct voting. 51 election districts more will open abroad given the difference between time zones. Voting kicked off at 10,050 election districts as of now.