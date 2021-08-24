Haiti aid distribution hindered by earthquake damage to roads

GORJETTE. KAZINFORM The damage last week’s magnitude-7.2 earthquake caused to southern Haiti’s infrastructure hinders the distribution of humanitarian aid to the most remote populations, some of which remain unassisted.

In Gorjette, which can only be accessed by a stony path, residents have set up a camp next to a school to accommodate people who have been left with nothing after the earthquake, which killed at least 2,200 people and injured another 12,268, EFE reports.

«We have not received anything. No authority comes to help us. We do not have water, food or housing,» Antoine Marc-Arthur told Efe.



