Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as new Oman ruler

11 January 2020, 16:20
MUSKAT. KAZINFORM - Sultan Qaboos of Oman bin Said al Said died after several months of illness at the age of 79, Omani media said on Saturday.

The Omani Sultanate announced three days of public mourning in the country.

The flag of Oman will also fly half-mast for 40 days as a sign of respect for the deceased leader.

Based on the Oman constitution, the Omani Sultanate council should select a successor in three days after the demise of the Sultan.

Oman under Qaboos bin Said al Said Sultanate had played important diplomatic peace efforts to help resolve regional and international disputes.

Meanwhile, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, cousin of the late Sultan was elected as his successor.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said (November 18, 1940-January 11, 2020) was Oman's political figure who played a key role in resolving the issues of the Middle East over the last 40 years. Read more on IRNA.


