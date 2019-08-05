Hailstorms, dust storms and high heat to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Hail and gusty winds, dust storms and high heat are expected to grip Kazakhstan on August 6-8, Kazhydromet reports.

North Kazakhstanregion will observe thunderstorms, squall, and hail on August 6. Fog will coatthe region in the morning and evening. Wind will gust at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms,hail, and wind gusting 18m/s will sweep across Kostanay region. Chances of stormare high.

High heatwill scorch Turkestan region with temperature soaring up to 41-43 degrees Celsiusover two days ahead.

High heatup to 42 degrees Celsius and dust storm will grip tomorrow Kyzylorda region.

Dust stormand high heat wave will batter Zhambyl region as mercury will reach 41 degrees Celsiusmark.