Hailstorms, dust storms and high heat to grip Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 August 2019, 18:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Hail and gusty winds, dust storms and high heat are expected to grip Kazakhstan on August 6-8, Kazhydromet reports.

North Kazakhstan region will observe thunderstorms, squall, and hail on August 6. Fog will coat the region in the morning and evening. Wind will gust at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Thunderstorms, hail, and wind gusting 18m/s will sweep across Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.

High heat will scorch Turkestan region with temperature soaring up to 41-43 degrees Celsius over two days ahead.

High heat up to 42 degrees Celsius and dust storm will grip tomorrow Kyzylorda region.

Dust storm and high heat wave will batter Zhambyl region as mercury will reach 41 degrees Celsius mark.

