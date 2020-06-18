Go to the main site
    Hail forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday

    18 June 2020, 07:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather with occasional showers, thunderstorms, and hail on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of squall will be high in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Hail may hit West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan region.

    Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night.

    Scorching heat is forecast to grip Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

    Meteorologists predict high fire hazard is set to persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, and in the south of West Kazakhstan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

