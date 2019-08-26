Go to the main site
    Hail, fog, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

    26 August 2019, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms, squall, gusty wind, hail, fog, and dust storm are in the weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts are forecast to reach 22 mps in Almaty, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Squall is expected to hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions, whereas Kyzylorda region should brace for dust storm.

    Patches of fog will blanket East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

