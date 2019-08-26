Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Hail, fog, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 August 2019, 07:15
Hail, fog, gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms, squall, gusty wind, hail, fog, and dust storm are in the weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts are forecast to reach 22 mps in Almaty, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Squall is expected to hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions, whereas Kyzylorda region should brace for dust storm.

Patches of fog will blanket East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty