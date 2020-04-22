Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Hail, cold snap expected in Kazakhstan in coming days

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 April 2020, 15:05
Hail, cold snap expected in Kazakhstan in coming days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lower temperatures, hail and occasional showers are in store for Kazakhstan on April 23-25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, a northern cyclone will affect the weather conditions in most regions of the country in the coming days.

A mix of rain and snow and gusty wind are forecast for the north of the country. Meteorologists warn of possible cold snap bringing hail to northern Kazakhstan on April 23.

Another cold cyclone will bring no precipitation and lower temperatures countrywide.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty