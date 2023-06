Hail and thunderstorms to batter Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thunderstorms, hail and high wind are expected to batter Nur-Sultan on September 8, the Telegram Channel of the emergency situations department reads.

The city is forecast to brace for hail and thunderstorms in the morning and evening. High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will sweep through the city during the day locally, it said in a statement.