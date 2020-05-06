Hail and thunderstorms predicted in some regions on Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and Mangistau region.

Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm may hit parts of Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.