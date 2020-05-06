Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Hail and thunderstorms predicted in some regions on Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 May 2020, 07:38
Hail and thunderstorms predicted in some regions on Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and Mangistau region.

Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm may hit parts of Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events