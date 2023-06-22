Hail and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan June 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, almost all the territory of Kazakhstan will remain under the impact of atmospheric fronts, which will bring rains and thunderstorms. Hail is forecast in western, northern and eastern regions. Wind speed will increase across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fire hazard will be extremely high in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Mangiustau, Abai regions, in the east of East Kazakhstan region, in the south of Ulytau region, in the west, south and central part of Karaganda region, in the west, east of Kyzylorda region, in the north, east of Atyrau region, in the north, west and central part of Pavlodar region, as well as in the southern half of Kostanay region.

Fire risk is high in Zhetysu, Almaty regions, as well as in the southeast of Aktobe region and in central, southeastern areas of the West Kazakhstan region.