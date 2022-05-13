Go to the main site
    Hail and rains predicted in Kazakhstan Friday

    13 May 2022, 08:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers on Friday, 13 May, Kazinform has learned from Kazhdyromet.

    Cold snap and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for the northeast of Akmola region.

    Wind will gust up to 15-22 mps in parts of Almaty, north of Aktobe, and southwest of Karaganda regions.

    Squall, hail, and 17-22 mps wind will batter parts of Turkestan region.

    Chance of hail, squall, and 15-20 mps wind will be high in the east and northeast of West Kazakhstan region.

    Strong wind and dust storm are expected in most of Atyrau region and the north of Mangistau region.

    Parts of Kostanay region will see squall, hail, and wind gusting up to 25 mps.

    Fog and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for North Kazakhstan region.

    Squall and 15-20 mps wind will hit parts of Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions. It may also hail in the south and northeast of Zhambyl region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

