    Habib Nurmagomedov’s next fight date revealed

    27 September 2019, 08:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rizvan Magomedov, Manager of the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Habib Nurmagomedov, told about the ‘Eagle’s’ next fight at octagon, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    According to his words, Nurmagomedov (28:0:0;), who hails from the Republic of Dagestan, does not know a name of his next rival yet. However, the next Habib’s fight is scheduled for March-April the next year.

    As Kazinform previously reported, on September 7 Habib secured victory over Dustin Poirier at the Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Sport Boxing
