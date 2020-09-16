Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Gusty winds to pound most regions of Kazakhstan on Sept 16

    16 September 2020, 07:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gusty winds, thunderstorms, and scattered showers are in store for mainly northern part of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, southeast and east of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind will gust up in most regions of Kazakhstan ranging from 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps. It will pound North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavodar, parts of Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and parts of East Kazakhstan regions. It will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

    Chances of hail and squall will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavodar, and parts of Karaganda. It may also hail in Kostanay region.

    Warning of high fire hazard was issued for most of Kyzylorda, parts of Karaganda, Turkestan, south of Atyrau, and west of Almaty regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region