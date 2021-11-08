Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Gusty wind to pound N Kazakhstan

    8 November 2021, 12:23

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Windy weather alert has been issued in North Kazakhstan region earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, gusty southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in the region. Gusts my reach up to 23-28 mps in some parts of the region.

    No precipitation is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on Monday. Temperature will drop as low as -1, -6°C at night and +1, +6°C at daytime.

    It will be partly cloudy in Petropavlovsk city as temperature will dip to -1, -3°C at night and climb to +2, +4°C at daytime.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    North Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region