NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued storm alert for East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southwesterly wind with gusts ranging from 15-25 mps will batter East Kazakhstan region on April 2.

Gusty wind is expected to pound two cities - Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey - in the region as well.