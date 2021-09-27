Gusty wind to batter most regions of Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered showers is set to persist in most of Kazakhstan on September 27. Stiff wind, dust storms, thunderstorms and even snow are in store for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 23-28 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to the north and west of Turkestan region.

Thunderstorm is forecast for the north of Kyzylorda, northeast of West Kazakhstan, and the west and south of Aktobe regions.



