    Gusty wind, scattered showers forecast for Kazakhstan

    3 September 2020, 08:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast for majority of regions in Kazakhstan on Thursday, September 3. Weather without precipitation is expected only in the western and southern portions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions and even to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

    Chances of hail and squall will be high Zhambyl, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent heat is predicted to scorch only East Kazakhstan region.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, northwest of Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and west of Karaganda regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

