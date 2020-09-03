Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Gusty wind, scattered showers forecast for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 September 2020, 08:13
Gusty wind, scattered showers forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast for majority of regions in Kazakhstan on Thursday, September 3. Weather without precipitation is expected only in the western and southern portions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions and even to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

Chances of hail and squall will be high Zhambyl, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat is predicted to scorch only East Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Atyrau, northwest of Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and west of Karaganda regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events